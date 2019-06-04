A Midstate woman is urging everyone to look out for a postcard delivery scam.
It's already showing up in mailboxes and could be on the way to yours.
"It was all these warning bells that this was not legitimate," Jessica Walker from Bellevue said.
The yellow delivery notice looks harmless. It says the office is trying to reach you and to call a number to arrange the delivery.
“It had my name. It had my address. Had this number that was a Tennessee-based number," Walker said.
The problem is Walker didn't order anything. That's how she knew it was a scam.
She's already let people in the Bellevue community where she lives know about it on Facebook.
“It had me so concerned that I could see someone like my grandmother getting this post card not knowing better, not knowing anything about it, not knowing some of the tricks of scammers," Walker said.
The Better Business Bureau told News4 it's not surprised it's popping up in our area. It's already hit some nearby states.
Robyn Householder with the BBB said it's about a scammer playing the odds.
"If they mail out 10,000 cards and they get 10 or 20 people to call and pay that fee, it's a good day for them. It's a bad day for the consumer," Householder said.
Householder added this type of scam is typically seasonal and happens in the spring and summer.
There's two ways to spot this scam:
- Look for a company logo on the postcard. It usually doesn't have one.
- Think about if you've ordered anything lately.
"Your alarm bells should be going off and be concerned," Walker said.
If you get that kind of delivery notice, it's best just to tear it up and throw it away.
It also doesn't hurt to report it to the BBB and police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.