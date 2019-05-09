NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of the annual Nashville traditions – The Iroquois Steeplechase – will be held on Saturday.

Horse owners, trainers and sponsors were at the Steeplechase barn on Thursday morning for the post position drawing.

Lyft providing rides to Iroquois Steeplechase, offering discounted rides to first-time users Lyft is the official rideshare partner for the Iroquois Steeplechase on Saturday, May 11 and is providing a transportation plan for those planning to attend the event.

The event gives back to the community, like the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

They said it’s helped their patients a long way.

“The Children’s Hospital has been the beneficiary for this race for almost 30 years and there’s been a donation of over $10 million in that amount of time,” said Jenny Streams, Director of Community Development for Vanderbilt. “It really makes a difference for our patients and our hospital.”

The opening ceremonies begin at noon and the first race starts at 1 p.m. The Calvin Houghland Iroquois begins around 5:30 p.m.