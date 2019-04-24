Gilbert Cohen was out running errands when the first call came in.

It was the US Bank branch in Goodlettsville saying a man was there trying to cash a check from Cohen for $5,000.

"I wasn't worried about it because I know that it was a fraud and I told them it was a fraud," said Cohen.

Minutes later, the second call came.

This time it was from a branch in Hermitage.

"And they're telling me that they've got a guy there trying to cash a $4,000 check," said Cohen.

Turns out, the United States Postal Service mailbox outside the Bellevue post office was recently burglarized.

Like so many others, Cohen had just dropped off his tax checks.

It now appears the thieves used his stolen checks to create fake checks, then tried to cash them at two different banks.

"I just don't know how I'm going to explain this. I'm going to try to explain this to the IRS and also the State of Tennessee because I really don't deserve a penalty," said Cohen.

The post office confirmed they don't have surveillance cameras monitoring the mailbox.

They posted a sign warning customers.

The post office is now asking any other potential victims to report it.

"Clearly the more information that inspection service receives, further aids their investigation," said Susan Wright with the Postal Service Tennessee District.

Meanwhile, Cohen worried about his social security number which was on the stolen checks.

He had to pay $70 to stop the payment on the checks, and now he's hoping to warn others.

"Oh, I definitely think they need to know, and it's just two days ago that they posted it on the mail box. They didn't post it at first," said Cohen.

Cohen filled out a police report and a mail theft questionnaire with the post office.

If you believe your mail may have been stolen or if you may know something about the people who vandalized the collection box you should fill out a police report and a mail theft questionnaire with the post office.

You're also asked to call the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.