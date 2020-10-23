NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the final presidential debate concluded and students returning to their dorms, Belmont University has begun the process of putting the campus back to normal.
All over the campus for the last few weeks there have been tents set up in several places, fences put up around the grounds and a large security presence.
And of course, all over campus there has been presidential debate signage.
University officials say breaking down the debate setup inside the Curb Event Center begins almost immediately after the candidates leave campus.
So far this morning there is a smaller security presence, but there are still a good number of Metro Police officers around Belmont.
It also seems fewer roads are blocked off.
Belmont University President Robert Fisher said the breakdown process will move along quickly.
“This will go away a lot faster than it came," Fisher said. "The tents, all the bigger things that were set up. By Monday morning this campus will be recovering.”
Hundreds of students who were moved off campus will also return to their dorms now that the debate is over.
More than 500 Belmont students whose dorms were within the security perimeter or near the debate venue were moved to the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.
In addition to temporary housing, Belmont provided transportation, food and Internet access to the students who had to be moved during debate prep.
THANK YOU to our Debate partners, sponsors, volunteers, faculty, staff and students - you remind us everyday how incredible our Bruin and greater Nashville community is! ❤️🐻 #belmontdebate2020— Belmont University (@BelmontUniv) October 23, 2020
Late last night Belmont put out a big thank you on Twitter, saying they appreciate Nashville for all the support they've received over the last month.
