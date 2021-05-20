NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man known as the "wooded rapist" is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing Thursday.
Robert Jason Burdick was convicted and sentenced on several rape charges after he was arrested for raping at least 13 women in Middle Tennessee over a period of several years.
Burdick is now asking for post-conviction relief, which could include release, a new trial, or a change in his sentence.
Follow News4 for updates from Burdick's court appearance.
