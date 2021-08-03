Possip platform connects Sumner County Schools parents to the classroom

SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville tech company is bridging the gap between the classroom and parents at home.
“We are creating a safe space where they can communicate in their authentic voice,” said Caitlin Churchill, Customer Experience & Support Lead at Possip.
In the form of a text, families can connect with schools and share their honest feedback.
“Let’s say that I am parent. Every week I am hearing from Possip and I am getting asked the very simple question, am I happy with my experience at school. I can very easily answer,” said Churchill.
Possip is currently in more than 700 schools. During the pandemic, it even became a vital resource for districts like Sumner County.
“It was amazing, we were able to get technology out, address student needs for work. It was a phenomenal way for us to connect our schools very quickly to our parents and families,” said Scott Langford, Chief Academic Officer for Sumner County Schools.
Since the company provides communication in more than 100 languages, it also made a difference for families with language barriers.
“We are hearing from parents we have never heard from before. It really helps us to put together more support,” Langford stated.
Heading into a new school year, Churchill is hoping connections will become stronger.
“How wonderful would it be as a person in that organization, every day or every week you got positive feedback from the people that your serve,” said Churchill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.