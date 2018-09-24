Several homes have been damaged by a possible tornado on Monday afternoon, according to the Cannon County EMA Director.
The EMA director said witnesses at the scene saw a tornado touchdown near the 2400 block of Bradyville Road and pick back up before touching down again.
We have received reports of damage from a likely tornado in western Cannon County. Radar reports a tornado is again possible in DeKalb County and a tornado warning is in effect until 5:30 PM. Take shelter now.— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) September 24, 2018
