PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - Portland Mayor Mike Callis just released an update of a possible tornado touchdown and damage in Portland, TN.

Callis said the report says the touchdown might have occurred off the Highway 259 area near Cook Rd.

He said dispatch and on-call crews have been sent out to the area to investigate and report how much damage has been caused.

With another line of storms on the way this evening, Mayor Callis is asking residents to remain alert.

"Be weather aware pay attention to what's happening and hopefully no one will get hurt too bad," Said Callis.