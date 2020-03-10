NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in the North Gulch area Monday night.
Metro Police say they responded just before 9 p.m. to the back parking lot of an apartment building on 11th Avenue North for multiple shots fired with one victim. Officers found the male victim shot several times on the ground next to a vehicle.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say a possible suspect has been taken into custody.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
