For people that live here, the hotel tax seems like a win but the long term effects of raising hotel prices in Murfreesboro could actually cost you more later on.
"They've done a great job not raising taxes for I think 22 years," Jacob Hall, president of the RCHA, tells me.
Rutherford county is booming.
"Our revenue brought in is $351 million last year," Hall says.
Much of their economic success is due to people visiting the area.
"Tourism is the second largest industry in the state of Tennessee behind agriculture," Hall tells me.
According to the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Rutherford County is third in the state for tourists. Hall says a big reason taxes not haven't raised in Murfreesboro is because they get so much business from tourists. Whether paying for hotel rooms, eating in restaurants or shopping, it's a major part of their economy. People stay there because it's close to downtown Nashville and before this tax increase, was one of the cheapest places to stay. Now, it could be the opposite.
"One of the highest in the state behind three or four places in west Tennessee," Hall tells me.
The fear is that raising hotel prices will push tourists outside of Murfreesboro, to places like Smyrna ten minutes down the road where rooms are cheaper. This means, not as many tourism dollars, forcing the city to tax residents directly.
Councils second meeting is Jan 31. if approved, the tax will go into effect in early July.
