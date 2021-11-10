NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – It may only be November, but retail experts say shop now if you want to have that perfect tree.
"I did wake up in the middle of night thinking…I should probably go ahead and start doing some Christmas shopping," Nashville resident Margaret French said.
"When you think about how much goes into manufacturing something like a Christmas tree, it obviously takes a lot to go into it," Chandra Steele, Senior features writer at PCmag.com, explained. "And then there's the shipping on top of it."
Those shipping delays are impacting just about everything, and those items you ordered can move even slower depending on where you live.
"The more that you get to the middle of the country, those delays are just going to get worse and worse," Steele said. "There are huge delays at the ports right now. And then on top of that, there are shipping delays that occur within the United States."
Experts explained how you could ensure you have a tree for those Christmas gifts.
"Try to get as early as possible," Steele instructed. "Definitely talk to your local retailers. Hopefully, some people have some things that were in stock from the last year."
Also, consider buying the real deal locally. Jim McLeod, owner, and operator of Santa's Christmas Trees, doesn't expect any slowdown.
"We don't have a problem getting them here," McLeod said. "Trucking is challenging, but the Nashville market is lucky because the majority of our inventory comes out of North Carolina."
McLeod's business is the largest Christmas tree retailer in the state. He sells 10,000 Christmas trees each year from 9 locations. He said he's prepared for this year.
"The last eight weeks, I've been at every farm," McLeod said. "I've spent a lot more time traveling and visiting with farms making sure we have the inventory that we need."
But once they sell out of trees, farmers said they couldn't get more.
"There's no room for increasing inventory. We can't buy 2,000 or 3,000 more trees," McLeod said. "They just don't have them."
As for what you'll be spending, you can expect prices to go up around 20% for both artificial and live trees.
"Our wholesale costs are like everybody else's," McLeod said. "They're up 20%, so we're going to see a price increase this year."
But there's seems to be no price tag to set that holiday mood.
"Presents, I'm like 'eh,'" French admitted. "As long as we can create the vibe, I'm good."
