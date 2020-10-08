NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Changes are happening constantly with this year's presidential debates.
President Trump is now proposing delaying the next two debates. With the final one set to happen in Nashville, are we prepared if it moves?
The third and final debate is set to happen at Belmont University on October 22. When News4 asked if the university is prepared to move the debate if it's delayed…we were told it’s too early to comment.
But first things first, the next presidential debate is next week in Miami, and we found voters are on both sides of the fence.
News4 asked one voter, “Do you need to see another debate to know who you’re voting for?" At this point, no, said Claudia Altamirano.
“I think there’s value in watching them and seeing what the candidates have to say,” said Calista Miller who is a student at Belmont University.
Earlier this week, Belmont's president confirmed the university is still on track and no changes have been confirmed yet.
A university spokesman told News4 they're still waiting to see what happens before they implement Plan B.
“I think it’s important for there to be another one and I think having it here is just really exciting,’ said Miller.
Some voters say if the next two debates do happen, they'd like to see changes made.
“They should maybe turn off the mics when they’re supposed to be speaking. It was definitely frustrating as an American to watch,” said Belmont student Beth Scott.
“I don’t think we need any more debates like that. I’m excited for my vote to count but I don’t know how it’s going to end up,” said Altamirano.
Of course, some voters are set on their candidates and don't think the risk is worth it.
“If we keep talking about the debates it’s more of a circus act than any substance. I think at this point everybody pretty much knows which tent they’re going to play under, said voter Theodore Wilson.
If anything changes wth the debate at Belmont, you'll be the first to know.
