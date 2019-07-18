MACON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The THP Bomb Squad and ATF are assisting the Macon County Sheriff's Department to diffuse possible bombs that were located in a home on Rocky Mound Road.
According to dispatchers, the area is secure with multiple units on scene, some bringing bomb-detonating robots. Residents and others are advised to avoid the area at this time as it is on lockdown.
A bomb was reportedly found in a garage in the home. No arrests so far have been made in this case.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
