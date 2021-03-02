PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Monterey are investigating a possible animal cruelty case after several cattle were found dead in the area.
The Putnam County's Sheriff's Office says they were notified of the cattle near Lake Hill Road.
The Putnam County Criminal Investigations Unit, Tennessee Department of Agriculture Criminal Investigations Unit, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incidents Response Team are all assisting at the scene.
Officials have not yet identified if the property owners or the owners of the cattle are involved in the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing.
