NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee passed Bill 667 allowing for the possession of medical marijuana for certain individuals.

Passing in a 5-3 vote, the bill would allow those who have a note from their doctor to possess marijuana and must be obtained legally from licensed cannabis dispensaries.

With the cultivation and selling of marijuana banned in Tennessee, potential patients would be required to obtain their prescription from outside state lines and in the form of edibles only.

If passed, the bill allows for the maximum amount of a 30-day supply to be in possession of patients with a doctor's note.