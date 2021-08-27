Community - that's the word our reporters say they heard more than any other this week from victims of the Waverly Flood. Now Community Help is the surest way for Humphrey's County to get back to Normal. News 4's Terry Bulger with a look at that.

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – The community, by far, was the word our reporters say they heard more than any other this week from victims of the Waverly Flood. Now, community help is the surest way for Humphrey's County to get back to Normal.

Waverly's George Gray wandered around his front door two days after the flood hoping it all was a dream. When he gained the courage to go back inside to check again, he was reminded that it wasn't. Most of what was inside are now outside on his front lawn.

Gray said he remembers it was all just scary and said he kept praying and believed it's the only way he got through it.

Volunteers walked the streets with free food and water, telling folks it would be OK. At this point, the only thing OK this past week in Waverly are the volunteers. Some from down the block, others from 40 miles away, like this Kingston Springs couple making then delivering 50 free pizzas.

"I get a thousand times out of this more than ever working in the Corporate world," volunteer Steve Laforge said.

All of this is now a community problem, and the people who live are OK with that.

