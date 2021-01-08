NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans fans may not be able to pack Nissan Stadium for Sunday’s playoff game against the Ravens, but some fans are making sure their voices are heard.
Titan fan Trey So’Ville is not just rooting for his team he’s rapping for them. It's a catchy sound from him and Nashville’s Pretty Boy Beat music. In away for Trey this track is a last chance, it‘s fourth down and a yard to go.
“I want to give it all I’ve got this is it I can’t leave anything out on the field," So’Ville said.
Trey believes he was once on track for Rap star fame. Drugs and 12 years in prison derailed that.
“So I missed a lot of my Prime as a young man," So’Ville said.
In Football terms this is a Hail Mary, whether the record is a success or not.
“Yah Win or lose I’ll be there for the Titans," So’Ville said.
To see the full video, click here.
