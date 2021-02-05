Like they say, don't judge a book by its cover, and in the same sense don't judge a bookstore by its size. East Nashville might have the smallest one you've ever seen. News 4's terry bulger shows us.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - East Nashville might have the smallest book store ever created.

Fairy Tales work best for little people, so there's no need to make the bookstore bigger than them.

"We are a tiny shop for our tiny readers," Michelle Grambos, the Fairy Tales book store owner, said. "It's a child-size store. We try to keep things in their reach."

Grambose started selling 12 years ago. But like the " Big Bad Wolf," in that children's story, the East Nashville Tornado blew her building down.

"Yes, we were able to find a new space. We were really lucky to find this place in August," Grambose said.

Fairy Tales book store is located a 114 11th street and is hidden in an alley full of specific and creative East Nashville shops. The store is 168 square feet that promote reading.

"I love when the kids come in, and they say hi and tell me they just read this book or that book, and they're so excited," Grambose said.

