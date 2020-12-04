NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Santa’s helpers were decked out in fatigues today.
Approximately twenty soldiers form the 101st Airborne Division joined the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to give some help to The Last-Minute Toy Store.
Brigadier General Clair Gill’s says that over 1500 families were served as a result of today’s events.
If you’d like to donate, you can click here.
