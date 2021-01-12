NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Whether it's da Vinci with a paintbrush, or Mozart with a piano, the best art comes down to whether or not you like it. With much adversity this past year, Beverly Caldwell has crafted through it all.
The sounds coming from her garage may sound like a dentist's office, and that's fitting, because she's all smiles.
"This is my happy space in my little garage," she says with tools in her hand and her dog on the couch watching.
"We're creating all kinds of different things."
Her finished products are jewelry. Some of them fine and fancy, while other are fun and frivolous.
"I actually grew up being that 'artsy odd girl. I had purple hair at one point. I had lots of piercings in my ears. For as long as I can remember, people have said that I'm an artist," Campbell told us while taking tin sips to a pair of earrings she's working on.
The like minded and creative found her years ago.
"We all need somewhere to sell our stuff. So I'm going to open one [a store]."
Opening a store eventually took over her life.
"But after a number of years, I kind of started to think, 'well, I could have made that' or 'I know how to do that!," she says with a stencil in one hand and a pencil in the other.
Beverly soon realized that she missed making things.
"It was now or never. So I closed the store."
When that chapter closed, another opened. This time it was cancer.
That didn't stop her. She used her down time to make a website for her creations.
Happily now, it's thriving.
Hammering away at the next piece she told us "That's kinda been my journey through the years."
