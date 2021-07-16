FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - All activities at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are temporarily suspended because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the building.
Sheriff officials say the decision was made after positive cases of the virus were detected. Anyone who needs to get in touch with someone at the office is encouraged to reach out on the phone or online.
"If you have a need to come to the Sheriff’s Office please contact Franklin County Communications with your compliant and a deputy can meet you in the parking lot to help you," Sgt. Chris Guess, Franklin County Sheriff's PIO, said.
If you need law enforcement to respond to your home, you can call and officials will still respond.
The Sheriff's Office will be using this procedure until further notice.
