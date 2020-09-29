NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A special day school in Metro Nashville Public Schools will be switching back to virtual learning due to COVID-19.
Officials with MNPS say Cora Howe students will return to virtual learning until October 13th after being recommended by the Metro Public Health Department.
Three staff members in separate situations reported positive COVID-19 results to the administration.
Since many students who attend Cora Howe are medically fragile, the quarantine procedure is set in place out of caution, according to school officials.
Starting on September 16th, 33 students returned to school after families were given the option to switch to in-person learning.
