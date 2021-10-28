NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maryland Farms YMCA had a different approach to this year's fundraiser event for the After Breast Cancer (ABC) program. ABC helps women who beat breast cancer heal both physically and emotionally.
After Breast Cancer typically has a fashion show as their big fundraising event. Due to COVID, Maryland Farms YMCA decided to have a smaller event this year called “Portrait of a Survivor.” Photographer Joy Smallwood took portraits of 11 breast cancer survivors. Most of them are graduates of ABC. Smallwood used mixed media with the pictures to create works of art on a canvas. The models were sponsored by companies.
"Several of our sponsors are local hospitals and providers so many of these women are sponsored by the very people who treated them," Jodi Schroer, executive director of Maryland Farms YMCA said.
On Thursday, the Maryland Farms YMCA hosted a cocktail hour and art crawl at ORI. It was an invite only event showcasing the artwork, but you can livestream the event’s presentation. Smallwood said she wanted to showcase the breast cancer survivors as something more than just their diagnosis so she asked them all how they wanted to be seen by the world.
"I wanted to be seen as strong but also wanted to be seen as soft too," Holly Wallace, breast cancer survivor and portrait model said. "I am vulnerable and resilient," Hunter Beyke, breast cancer survivor and portrait model said.
"It's been really amazing to watch that process happen because everything they said about how they want to be seen came through in the art," Schroer said. Some of the models reflected on the photoshoot. They said it made them feel pampered.
"When they called and said you're going to get your hair done, you're going to get your makeup done we are going to do photography I was like oh my gosh and the whole day was surreal," Wallace said.
"They did everything in their power that day to make me feel beautiful which as a survivor is very uplifting," Beyke said this helped her feel beautiful for the first time since she started treatment for breast cancer.
The photographer said she wrapped the models in a material that looks like gauze to represent them breaking free from all of the medical procedures that held them back as they worked to fight breast cancer.
“I wanted some cohesion with the work but also to juxtapose the binds that have held them," Smallwood explained.
"It just felt freeing," Wallace said about the concept behind the photoshoot. She was diagnosed with cancer three times. Wallace was 5-years-old during her first cancer diagnosis. “It concerns me a little be when everyone is like, 'Oh you're so strong.' It's actually okay to not be strong sometimes and to take the help."
Before the art crawl event, the portraits raised $55,000 for After Breast Cancer. This money will help more breast cancer survivors heal.
If you would like to donate to ABC, you can here.
