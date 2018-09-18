A powerful new exhibit is paying tribute to the 58 lives lost at a Las Vegas music festival. It's been nearly a year since the shootings. An artist 500 miles away now has a very special connection to a local hero.
From big, bright fantasy murals to abstracts to portraits, Keri Sparenga of Brunswick, Ohio said as long as the work puts a brush in her hand, she does it.
"I loved painting ever since I picked up my mom's red nail polish and started painting on the walls," she laughed.
Sparenga's finished a project as important as anything she's ever done.
She heard the story of Henry County Medical Center surgeon Heather Melton and her husband, surgical assistant Sonny Melton. Their dream home was built overlooking the water in Big Sandy, Tennessee.
Last October, a man began shooting into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Sonny grabbed Heather and started running. He was shot and killed while saving Heather's life.
In the months after the shootings, Sparenga heard about the Las Vegas Portraits Project where artists were invited to paint one of the people who lost their lives in Las Vegas.
"For some reason, I just kept going back to Sonny's story," remembered Sparenga. "I feel like he chose me to do it. This one was very, very hard to do."
Knowing Sonny's story and the importance of that place out on the water, Sparenga put all her love into the work. She created a portrait of Sonny standing next to the water by his home.
"I really wanted it to be special and personal," said Sparenga.
The Las Vegas Portraits Project exhibit has just opened at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. With every painting comes a connection between an artist and a subject.
"I just wanted to show my love to Heather and his whole family," said Sparenga. "This tragedy, it's become something of love. There's not too much love in this world. To me, this is really special, and I'm glad I got to be a part of it. It's extraordinary. I'm very proud."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.