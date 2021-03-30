PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - You can tell a significant amount of debris has been cleaned up in Portland from last week's severe weather.
Only days after an EF-2 tornado briefly touched down, help from the county and volunteers that should have the tidied up debris hauled off by the end of the week.
For Steve Henson he has lived on HWY 259 for as long as he can remember.
Like his neighbors, he'll always remember last Thursday's severe weather.
"No sir, sure ain't," Steve said when asked if he had ever seen weather in person like he experienced last week.
Five days following the impact, he's still picking up the pieces.
"I guess everyone ought to be lucky they are still alive," Henson told News 4. "Cause it was pretty rough."
"I've had neighbors come and people that I didn't even know and helped saw up a tree."
The storm damaged Henson's buildings, knocked down some trees, and blew away his chicken house..
"Goat shed behind it was gone. Goats standing down beside another building, they were nervously shaking. Chickens, they were just going around and around."
He was able to recover all of them.
"That's a miracle," Henson said.
Steve's neighbor, Larry Freeman, had three of his outbuildings demolished.
His vehicle was also totaled.
"The passenger door, it caved it in. Window was busted," Freeman said.
Surprisingly his house was left untouched.
Monday through Wednesday this week the Sumner County Road Department will be picking up debris from the side of the road.
Friday and Saturday they hope to pick up construction and demolition debris with the help of volunteers.
