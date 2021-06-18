BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Friday marked one year since Officer Destin Legieza from the Brentwood Police Department was killed in the line of duty.

To honor his memory, a portion of Franklin Road has been dedicated to him. It will begin at the intersection of West Concord Road and end at Murray Lane.

"It's been a year. It's been so hard," Heather Legieza, the widow of Officer Destin Legieza said.

Not a day goes by Heather Legieza doesn't think about her husband. Her friends, family, and the community have been her support system after his death.

"They're the only reason I'm here today. They've got me through this year," Legieza said.

A year ago, Destin was heading toward the Brentwood Service Center and was about to end his shift.

That's when investigators said a driver crossed over the center line on Franklin Road and hit his patrol cruiser head-on.

That other driver is accused of drinking and driving.

"Today is a day of remembrance, but we're still healing and this is a process that's going to continue to go on probably indefinitely," Chief Jeff Hughes with the Brentwood Police Department said.

Legieza was the first officer in the department's 50 year history to die in the line of duty. He served on the police force for five years.

"As I look around, I see many of my brothers in blue and I've said it many times, law enforcement has no jurisdictional lines. We are one family," Hughes said.

The section of Franklin Road where the deadly crash happened will now be named after Destin.

It will be known as the Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway.

A bill passed by state lawmakers in April provides for the naming of certain roads and bridges in honor of certain people.

It was a bittersweet moment for the widow of the officer.

"I'm super thankful that everyone who drives by is going to see it, but it sucks he's on a sign. You know? I think it's like super awesome that this is up and I'm glad that people will just remember him," Legieza said.

Brentwood police also presented the family with smaller versions of the sign. It was an emotional day as the community paid tribute to Destin and his memory.

"He really cared about this community and he served so well and I hope people just remember he made the ultimate sacrifice for us," Legieza said.

As for the case, Ashley Kroese is facing charges including vehicular homicide. Police said she was the driver behind the wheel of the car that hit and killed Officer Legieza.

She is expected to have a court hearing in August.