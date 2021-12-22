NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Last-minute presents are arriving on peoples’ doorsteps ahead of the holidays. Unfortunately, this is a time of year that porch pirates take advantage of.
All the neighbors who allowed News 4 to use their videos said the grinches seen on camera stealing from them need to be caught.
If you drive through just about any neighborhood in Nashville right now, you will find package after package on peoples’ porches. However, some never make it inside.
“Everyone is saying their packages are disappearing before they can get home from work,” Chad McCoy, who lives in Salemtown, said.
Porch pirates are hitting neighborhoods across the city.
“Some of my neighbors have had theirs taken,” McCoy said. “My neighbor called me last night and said, ‘I saw a package at your door and snagged it, so it didn’t get stolen.'”
A person was recently seen on a doorbell video taking off with a couple of packages in a South Nashville neighborhood. The woman who lives at the home said the boxes were full of expensive gifts for loved ones.
“I feel sorry for the people that have ordered Christmas presents that people are coming and taking them,” Kristen Smith, who lives in West Nashville, said.
“People are stressed out about things going on especially with supply chain issues,” McCoy added. “Having this as another fear is pretty tough right now.”
In 12 South, the video shows a man with a hood and mask sliding a package off someone’s porch early Wednesday morning. In Charlotte Park, a woman was recently seen on camera taking a package off someone’s porch.
Another woman was seen snagging one from a different West Nashville neighborhood in broad daylight.
“It puts people in a bad spot,” McCoy said.
Metro Police said there are steps you can take to avoid the grinch this year, like asking delivery companies to place your packages out of sight and set specific delivery times to correspond with when you will be home.
It’s also recommended not to leave packages unattended.
“Packages are already delayed as it is, so everyone is not wanting to take any chances on losing anything,” McCoy said.
USPS told us that you can select to pick up your packages at your local post office. You can also ask for a signature confirmation to be required upon delivery.
