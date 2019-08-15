News4 first showed you video of a porch pirate stealing patio furniture in March.
First the porch pirate stole the patio table, then the entire couch.
"It was infuriating. Like I said, it felt like a violation," said Lauren Quick, the victim.
It turns out, that was not an isolated case.
"I was angry and I felt like, I felt pretty violated," said Susan Chapman, one of the latest victims.
Friday morning, Chapman walked outside to find her outdoor, weather resistant rocking chair missing.
"It's just sad that people can't have things and people respect other people's belongings," said Chapman.
Chapman said she's sick about it because the chair has monetary, and more importantly, sentimental value.
"I mean, that was a sentimental piece to me. I rocked my kids in that rocking chair. I mean, it wasn't just a piece of front porch furniture," said Chapman
It's been happening fairly frequently.
Christy Herston posted on NextDoor saying, 'my wicker bench was stolen.'
Tyler Graves said, 'we also had two wicker chairs taken.'
Lacey Burke said her front porch swing was actually cut down and the thieves even took the pillows.
"It's just gross that people would do that," said Chapman.
Chapman filled out a police report, invested in a surveillance camera, and spoke to News4 hoping to get the word out.
"If they get caught, I'm going to prosecute because it's like: you know you can go out there and make an honest living. I do it. Everybody else does it. Why do you think you can go out there and take other people's stuff," said Chapman.
