News4 first showed you video of a porch pirate stealing patio furniture in March.
First the porch pirate stole the patio table, then the entire couch.
"It was infuriating. Like I said, it felt like a violation," the victim said.
It turns out, that was not an isolated case.
"I was angry and I felt like, I felt pretty violated," said another victim.
Friday morning, one victim walked outside to find her outdoor, weather resistant rocking chair missing.
"It's just sad that people can't have things and people respect other people's belongings," she said.
The chair has monetary, and more importantly, sentimental value, making this situation very frustrating.
"I mean, that was a sentimental piece to me. I rocked my kids in that rocking chair. I mean, it wasn't just a piece of front porch furniture," the victim said.
It's been happening fairly frequently.
One person had a wicker bench was stolen. Another one had two wicker chairs stolen. A woman even had her front porch swing cut down and the thieves even took the pillows.
"It's just gross that people would do that," a victim said.
One victim filled out a police report, invested in a surveillance camera, and spoke to News4 hoping to get the word out.
"If they get caught, I'm going to prosecute because it's like: you know you can go out there and make an honest living. I do it. Everybody else does it. Why do you think you can go out there and take other people's stuff."
