NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A pair of thieves was captured by a couple's Nest camera trying to haul away a box carrying a couch of their front porch.
It doesn't get more brazen than what Jenny Brownlie-Carey found on her doorbell camera when she rushed home after a call from the neighbor. "It makes you feel uneasy and it makes you feel violated."
He told her a man and a woman were spotted trying to make off with the couch on their porch. "It's like a coffin-sized box," Brownlie-Carey said.
When she went through the footage, she saw the couple too, but not the part where the tried to drag the box away.
"They left and came back with tape to cover the camera."
The neighbors scared the porch pirates off, but Brownlie-Carey said she and her husband have now been stolen from several times.
"To think that it might escalate and turn into them breaking in the house makes you nervous," she said. "It just makes you feel a little unwelcome or uncomfortable in your own neighborhood."
They have reported all incidents to police.
