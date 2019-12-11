GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Goodlettsville woman arrived home Tuesday evening expecting to find her package waiting on her doorstep.
The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she found out a man had stolen her package and replaced it with another stolen package.
“They look like Easter rabbits. A box of kid’s toys, but he left that package on my front steps and took the other package," she said. "When I opened up the app and looked at the video I saw a guy taking it from my front porch and driving off in his car. It makes me angry. Like I work hard for my money to buy things for other people and for it to get stolen. Go get a job, buy stuff for yourself. Why are you stealing other people’s stuff?”
Goodlettsville Police said they haven’t seen a lot of porch pirates this season, but want to remind people not have packages delivered when they are not at home.
