NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A porch pirate was caught on camera Thursday in North Nashville stealing a box a homeowner says contained necessary medicine for his wife.
“He saw the UPS truck drop of my pkg and then that’s when within 30 seconds he was on my porch,” says Demond, who did not want to share his last name.
The homeowner says at 1:34pm Thursday he received a notification through his Ring doorbell camera that there was motion detected on his porch.
“When I pulled up the feed there was a young gentleman standing there, and I interacted with him via the two-way communication function,” says Demond.
In the video, the young man can be heard saying ‘you have stuff right here’ and he turns to run away.
“But at that time I did not realize anything was removed until I went back in to review the whole security footage,” says Demond.
“That's when I saw the gentleman pick up the package that was at the base of my front door and stuff it under his hoodie and pretty much walked off with it."
The homeowner says the package contained his wife’s medication – a prescription steroidal nasal spray, Nascobal, and vitamins. Nascobal is a prescription medicine used as a supplement to treat vitamin B12 deficiency. It is designed to bypass the GI tract and be absorbed directly into the bloodstream.
“I screenshotted [the thief’s] face and put it on the app to ask anybody within the neighborhood if they see this young man or if they know him to please notify him that I just would like to have my package back,” says Demond.
The homeowner says the box was found and returned by a neighbor but all the contents were missing.
“To be honest with you I’d like to see him and ask him his reason why for doing what he did,” says Demond.
Demond says his wife is in contact with their insurance company in hopes of having the medicine replaced.
“Hopefully they will try to send a new one or we will probably cover out of pocket and pay,” says Demond.
