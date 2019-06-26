DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police officers arrested a suspected porch pirate for stealing packages off a home's porch on Blairfield Drive on Tuesday.
According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Hamilton Church Road and spoke to the victim and her sister, who said they had nearly $1,550 in packages stolen off their front porch in the 1150 block of Blairfield Drive.
Officers identified the victim as Kristina Bigham.
Bigham told officers she caught the entire incident on camera and that the suspect's vehicle was in a Walmart parking lot. Officers reviewed the video and clearly saw a female get out of a UHaul truck and approach the Bigham's house. The suspect, identified as Letta Thomas, is shown taking six packages off the porch and then walking back to the UHaul.
Officers drove through the parking lot where they located Thomas and told her she was suspected of theft of property and detained her. Thomas told officers she initially had gone up to the Bigham's porch to put a piece of paper on the door, but instead took the packages.
When officers asked Thomas if the property was in the UHaul, she told them she had dropped the packages off at a friend's house but did not know the address.
Thomas was then taken into custody for theft of property valued between $1,000 and $2,500, a class E felony.
