BRYAN, OH (WSMV) - A popular Valentine's candy won't be around for Valentine's Day in 2019.
Sweethearts, popular little heart-shaped candy pieces that feature sayings such as "Be Mine", "Kiss Me", and more will not be produced for the 2019 season due to a change in ownership which caused production to halt.
Sweethearts were owned by New England Confectionary Company, famous for NECCO Wafers. The company was sold in bankruptcy court in 2018 and its brands were purchased last year by Spangler Candy, owners of the Dum-Dum lollipop brand.
Spangler Candy told CNBC that the acquisition was completed in September but the company did not have time to start production on the candied hearts in time for Valentine's Day.
According to the candy's website, the present-day Sweethearts candy has been a part of Valentine's Day traditions since 1902.
The company plans to have Sweethearts back on store shelves in time for Valentine's Day 2020. NECCO Wafers, which also removed from store shelves, will return later this year.
