NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A popular Hillsboro Village restaurant that has been closed since a roof collapse at a nearby business will re-open on Wednesday.

Fido and Fetch have been closed after the collapse of a wall and roof of Impeccable Pig, which is located in the same strip of buildings near the corner of Belcourt and 21st avenues.

The businesses had been cordoned off because of safety concerns.

Metro Codes determined it was unsafe to open Fido and Fetch with the structural damage two weeks ago.

After repairs, Fido will be opening its doors on Wednesday.

Owner Bob Bernstein said it’s been a rough two weeks with the businesses closed.

While both have a loyal customer base, financially the past two weeks have taken a toll.

“It could be devastating. We have our insurance. The problem is to wait for that money to come in,” said Bernstein.

Bernstein blames the building collapse on the construction of a chain restaurant feet away from the strip of businesses that were forced to close temporarily.

He said it’s difficult for small business owners to survive, especially with so many chain restaurants opening in Nashville.

“To me, it’s symbolic, building of a chain restaurant from out of town damaged a local business,” said Bernstein.

Fetch, a coffee shop and restaurant next to Fido, won’t be opening on Wednesday. More work needs to be done to shore up that part of the building.