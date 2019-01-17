Popular fundraising site no longer available for Metro teachers
It's no secret teachers struggle to pay for supplies for their classrooms.
For years, they've relied on a website to ask people for donations.
News4 discovered the Metro Schools district has now suspended that website, leaving teachers outraged and some parents wondering where their money is.
Kristine Harrison relies on it to keep her classroom operating, from books to listening centers.
Metro Schools sent an email last month to teachers.
"I just got an email saying we are no longer allowed to do Donors Choose. They have taken that option away,” said Harrison, a kindergarten teacher.
The "GoFundMe" type website that's been used for a decade by Metro teachers is, for the time being, no longer allowed.
Since July 1, 2018, $86,000 has been donated to Metro Schools, providing school supplies for more than 150 classrooms.
“I've had to now ask my parents specifically for items that I shouldn't have to ask parents for,” said Harrison.
The district said this could just be temporary. They're trying to come up with a policy so they know exactly where money is being spent.
But it means, as of last month, teachers aren't allowed to ask for anything new for their classroom.
“I had two parents who donated money and now I can't use the money because it expires,” said Julie Young, another Metro Schools teacher.
“Where is that money? You hope it's going to end up where it's supposed to go,” said Brittany Stieger, a parent of a Metro Schools student.
If you donated money to the teacher for supplies before December, then the money is being used for that project.
Anything teachers now need for the classroom, they can’t use the money donated. They can’t use other donation websites such as GoFundMe either.
“I had other things I wanted to do for these kids in my classroom and now I’m kind of stuck,” said Harrison.
In the meantime, teachers like Harrison hold out hope Donors Choose isn't gone for good.
If you've donated money in the last couple of weeks and you’re not sure if it can be used you can contact Donors Choose.
If you want to donate money, Metro Schools said you can donate directly to a school or you can donate using the district’s online payment system.
