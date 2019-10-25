BNA Renovations
Courtesy: bnavision.com

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A plethora of new dining and retail options will join an already bountiful shopping and dining experience at Nashville International Airport.

Local and national favorites like Peg Leg Porker, Shake Shack, Prince's Hot Chicken, and many, many more food and shopping options will be opening in BNA's halls by the spring of next year.

A grand total of over 50 stores will be opening by the spring, including MAC Cosmetics, NaSah's Nail Salon, The Country Music Hall of Fame Museum store, and Tennessee Brew Works among many others.

The company taking over the concessions inside the airport, Fraport USA, is doing a complete revamp and overhauling the retail spaces and foods, spanning more than 133,000 square feet of space inside the airport. 

Along with the addition of the new stores and foods, Fraport USA is ensuring that airport concessions cost travelers "street pricing," assuring you will not pay more for goods at the airport than you would see in comparable locations outside the airport.

