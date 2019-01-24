Millions of meals get tossed every year in Nashville - food that could instead go to people in need.
The popular delivery app, Postmates, is getting ready to start a program called FoodFight! in Music City to help cut back on wasted food. The program allows restaurants to request a driver to pick up leftovers and drop them off at a local shelter.
Seema Prasad owns Miel restaurant in Sylvan Park. She makes regular trips to the Nashville Food Project with leftovers, but says her packed schedule sometimes makes it tough.
“A loaf of bread here or there, it’s tough to make the time to do that unless it’s geographically convenient," said Prasad. “There’s a lot of edible food that does go to waste and is not feeding another human and with better infrastructure, I think everyone wants to be part of that solution."
Right now the FoodFight! program is in Los Angeles and Detroit. Postmates tells News4 it is working with Nashville shelters before officially rolling out the program here.
“I think the impact will be significant," said Prasad.
Drivers for Postmates picking up the leftovers are paid just like a normal delivery. Postmates has not yet set a date for when it will begin in Nashville.
You can learn more about the program here.
