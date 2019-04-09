Firefly Grille, a popular restaurant in Green Hills, announced it will be closing in the next couple of weeks, according to a statement.
The restaurant, located at 2201 Bandywood Dr., said health problems of founding partner Curt Cole are expediting his retirement after 40 years in the restaurant business.
“He is extremely grateful for the support of his employees and customers over the last four decades, but he is looking forward to spending weekends at home with his family,” the statement said.
Cole was a founding partner of Midtown Café, Music City Roadhouse in Washington, DC, and Firefly Grille.
Firefly Grille opened in spring 2001, according to the restaurant’s website.
The statement did not say when the restaurant would close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.