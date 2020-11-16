NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Popular Doodle has released it's list of most and least popular US cities for dogs.
Nashville comes in at #8 WORST for owning a dog.
They give their "Pet Budget" a 75/100, their "Pet Health and Wellness" a 74/100, and "Outdoor Pet Friendliness" a 78/100.
Scottsdale Arizona was listed as #1 most dog friendly city in the US according to Popular Doodle.
To learn more about the list, click here.
