For 31 years, a Franklin women helped make Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen look good as a backup singer and performer on stage. But a year ago, a severe cancer diagnosis kept her far away from that stage. News 4’s Terry Bulger has a very happy update.

“What you see is here is so different than what you see on stage,” singer Crystal Taliefero said.

As his backup singer Taliefero once asked Bruce Springsteen what her actual job title would be. Springsteen responded I have no idea you do everything. Just keep on doing it, and so she has.

However, a year ago, a severe cancer diagnosis stopped her in her tracks.

“Yeah, my last surgery was just a couple of weeks ago,” Taliefero said.

Surgery and chemotherapy kept her far from the stage, but when Rolling Stone Magazine calls you a legend, the music can’t stop.

Feeling good again, she recently recorded what she calls the bedroom recovery stories to find a way to celebrate her recovery.

“The sun has come out for me,” Taliefero said.

