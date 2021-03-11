NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The ever-growing popcorn business in Nashville has managed its way through the obstacles of this past year. And they've done it with flying and sometimes Carmel colors.
News 4's Terry Bulger visited Kernels in East Nashville which is run by three women who graduated Tennessee State University.
"My sister said, let's come up with a plan, and of all the things we said popcorn, let's do it. So we've been popping ever since," Morgan Beck said.
Nashville in step with the country, recently celebrating National Popcorn month while proving that science and energy are educational and tasty.
"It's actually funny our customers have been great through all of this they've proven that popcorn is definitely an essential need," Beck said.
Kernels Gourmet Popcorn is located at 2501B Gallatin Ave. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, click here or call 615-378-7674 or email aheater@kernelsnashville.com
