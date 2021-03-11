The ever-growing popcorn business here in Nashville has managed its way through the obstacles of this past year, and they’ve done it with flying and sometimes Carmel colors. Just DON’T tell the people popping that they’re non- essential. News 4’s Terry Bulger shows us.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The ever-growing popcorn business in Nashville has managed its way through the obstacles of this past year. And they've done it with flying and sometimes Carmel colors.

News 4's Terry Bulger visited Kernels in East Nashville which is run by three women who graduated Tennessee State University.

"My sister said, let's come up with a plan, and of all the things we said popcorn, let's do it. So we've been popping ever since," Morgan Beck said.

Nashville in step with the country, recently celebrating National Popcorn month while proving that science and energy are educational and tasty.

"It's actually funny our customers have been great through all of this they've proven that popcorn is definitely an essential need," Beck said.

Kernels Gourmet Popcorn is located at 2501B Gallatin Ave. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, click here or call 615-378-7674 or email aheater@kernelsnashville.com

Positively Tennessee

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.