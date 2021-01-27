NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There are plans in the works by Mayor Cooper’s office to address an issue first uncovered by News 4 Investigates last fall. According to a study done by Walk Bike Nashville, poor street lighting is proven to lead to pedestrian deaths in Music City. It comes after another record year for pedestrian deaths was reported in 2020 by the non-profit.

A routine walk at McCabe Park is something Kay Eaves can no longer do with her friend Ruonan Yao, known to friends as Rosa. The Vanderbilt graduate student died after she was hit by a dump truck last June.

It happened at the intersection of West End Avenue and 31st Avenue.

“I knew when I heard she was killed in a pedestrian walkway that she had that light because she was very cautious,” says Eaves.

“Even the streets around Vanderbilt are definitely some of those roads that have been identified in the impossible crossings report,” says Kamala Mullur, a student at Vanderbilt studying public policy. Mullur works with Walk Bike Nashville and closely studied pedestrian deaths in Music City.

“76% of pedestrian crashes happened after dark in 2019, and then half of those occurred in areas with no or poor street lighting,” Mullur comments.

This is a problem News 4 Investigates highlighted last fall after the death of Dwayne Sims. In September of 2020, we discovered that 150 area streetlamps powered by Nashville Electric Service (NES) in need of repair. Mayor Cooper’s office agrees it’s one of the biggest issues that need to be addressed in their new transportation plan. Since then, NES has reported 197 street lights in need of repair as of January 19, 2021.

“It’s lighting and traffic lights and crosswalks and design of intersections and how we manage our curbside,” says Faye DiMassimo, Mayor Cooper’s senior advisor for transportation.

While the plan isn’t set to be finalized until the end of the year, you can expect to see changes sooner than that.

“I think you’ll start seeing some changes now. You know we already have the programming of sidewalks, for example, and other related improvements, just within our own capital budgets process for Metro Nashville. So, we aren’t going to wait to make necessary improvements,” explains DiMassimo.

It’s improvements that could make the crosswalk Rosa last stepped a bit safer. A woman known to her Vanderbilt friends for a year, but an impact she’ll leave on them forever.

“Just that idea that this bright, vivacious person with so many plans,” remembers Eaves. “We just talked about her plans two days before for her life, and then it’s not going to happen.”