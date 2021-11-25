NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A poll completed by InstaCart and The Harris Poll shows the top five worst sides to put out on the table for Thanksgiving.
5,000 people were polled for this list that is as follows from least to most disliked:
- Stuffing - disliked by 12 percent of people
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Cranberry Sauce
- Green Bean Casserole - disliked by 25 percent of people
Drum roll, please for the most disliked Thanksgiving side....
- Canned Yams
Salad and mashed potatoes were also on the list of disliked sides.
