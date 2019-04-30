NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A recent poll by Vanderbilt University shows Nashvillians are uneasy about the city's quick growth and believe that the city is not "on the right track."
The findings are glaring in the 2019 poll put out by Vanderbilt Poll-Nashville, a nonpartisan public opinion research project conducted each year by the Vanderbilt Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions.
Researchers interviewed 910 residents over the age of 18 over the course of one month about a variety of topics including the future, economy, and education. Despite concerns, 66% of those asked approved of Mayor David Briley.
Since they started conducting the annual poll in 2015, the percentage of residents who think Nashville is moving in the right direction has dropped from 72 percent in 2015 to 53 percent in the latest poll. The amount who thought the city was moving in the wrong direction grew from 22 percent to 45 percent.
Here are some of the key takeaways from the poll:
- 78 percent believe Nashville's population is growing too fast
- 64 percent think building and property construction is growing too fast
- 74 percent would rather see taxpayer money spent on something other than tax incentives to keep or attract businesses to the city
- 65 percent believe that Metro government should make the city's long-term financial health top priority
- Only 37 percent approved of Metro Schools and the job they're doing, down from 51 percent one year ago
- Former Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph's disapproval rating went from 25 percent last year to 54 percent this year. The poll was conducted before Dr. Joseph's departure
- 67 percent said they would support increase in property taxes if the increase were to go toward teacher pay.
- Respondents were optimistic overall about the city's economy, with 32 percent rating it very good and 50 percent rating it fairly good.
“It will be interesting to see how this overall narrative that we are seeing – that increasing numbers of residents are concerned about the city’s growing pains – will play out in the upcoming mayoral election,” said CSDI co-director John Geer, Gertrude Conaway Professor of Political Science and dean of the College of Arts and Science. “Most of the residents polled approved of the job Mayor Briley is doing, yet we found increasing worry about the direction of our city. This context could be challenging for an incumbent in the upcoming election.”
To see the full results of the poll and methodology, click here.
