NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With the countdown on to Election Night 2020 and candidates and organizers from all parties are trying for people's vote in a last minute push.
Republican supporters held a rally on Sunday and Democrats are pushing for votes digitally.
"We say there is more on the ballot than just Trump vs Biden," said Steve Hasty, co-organizer of the rally. "There's a lot of ideology on the ballot, there's a lot of freedoms on the ballot capitalism vs socialism."
Hasty helped organize other conservative events like the Reopen Tennessee rallies held earlier in the Summer as shutdowns began with COVID-19.
Hundreds of people gathered at Sunday's Trump supporter rally near Opry Mills.
"The silent majority cannot be silent anymore," said one speaker.
Other speakers at the rally told people to think about how candidates at the local level could affect them.
"Sometimes those are the rules and laws that effect you more than something coming from a national level," said Hasty. "The bigger message is we still need every vote."
On the other side of the aisle, Tennessee Democrats have a similar call to action to get people out and vote.
"We have a lot of opportunity this election cycle that we don’t want to take for granted and so we are talking to voters," said Mary Mancini, Chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party. "So democrats are fired up across the state."
Marcini said in this last leg of the race, the party is trying to keep COVID-19 safety in mind. She says Marcini said hundreds of volunteers are helping reach people like through phone banks.
"You know people will be phone banking up until seven o'clock on Tuesday," said Marcini.
She also said many candidates and volunteers are turning to digital approaches to reach voters online.
"Our candidates and our volunteers are putting together events online so that people can experience what is sure to be a historical election," said Marcini.
