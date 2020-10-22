NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden take the stage to address the American people on why they should take the Oval Office for the next four years, political experts say both of them have to talk about their records and articulate a plan for the future.

News4 Political Analyst and MTSU Professor of Political Science Kent Syler told us he thinks the president needs to drive home what his plan is for the next four years.

He says Joe Biden will need to talk about what he would have done differently the past four years.

Syler added that the debate topics are pretty broad but thinks starting the debate off with the COVID-19 topic gives Biden a good place to start.

"On COVID, I would expect Vice President Biden to try to put the president right on the defensive right away. Over his handling of the issue, the rising number of cases in America right now," Syler said. "So it will be up to President Trump to try to deflect that, get off the defensive and find something he can talk about on the job he’s done on COVID."

Syler says during a reelection year, the election serves more as a referendum on the president, so people should watch for Biden keeping that as an approach.

Syler thinks the Race in America question could pose some challenges and risks for both candidates. President Trump may have lost much of the Black and Latino votes and Biden will need to get white votes in the swing states in the upper midwest, he said.

"The economy is certainly in there too and that’s kind of tied in to COVID," Syler said. "I think just getting life back to normal is what most Americans and most Tennesseans are interested in, and they’re wanting to see who might have the best plan to do that."

Syler stressed how laying out a plan for the future will be key for both candidates.

The debate will be held tonight at 8 p.m. and will be moderated by NBC News' Kristen Welker.

The six topics include: "Fighting COVID-19," "American Families," "Race in America," "Climate Change," "National Security" and "Leadership."

refer to our debate guide below.