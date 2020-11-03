NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The next president of the United States will need at least 270 electoral votes to take the oval office next year.
News 4 Political Analyst Kent Syler explains what the electoral college means for Tennessee.
“Our founders just didn’t know if they could trust these new citizens to make good decisions when it came to elect the president,” Syler said. “So, they put this safeguard in of electors
In the electoral college, each state gets a certain number of us reps and senators based on its population and that determines the number of electors
“So, Tennessee has 9 members of the house and 2 members of the senate, so we get 11 votes,” Syler said.
It’s a winner take all situation here in Tennessee meaning no matter how small the difference. All 11 elector votes go to which ever candidate has the most votes.
Syler explains how many votes equal one electoral vote and it’s different in each state
“Every electoral vote doesn’t represent the same number of citizens,” Syler said. “In Tennessee it takes 627,000 people to equal one electoral vote.”
So instead of winning actual votes, the goal is to try and win a bunch of states to get more electoral votes.
“Tennessee has almost 7 million people. You would have to add the populations of the 8 smallest states in America and you’re still not at TN’s population,” Syler said. “Yet those states cumulatively control 25 electoral votes. Tennessee only controls 11.”
