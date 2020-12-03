NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's the time of year when holiday party invitations begin to arrive. So how do you respond if you're concerned about getting together during the pandemic, and don't feel it's safe?
"Here at Real Simple we love to talk etiquette, especially when it comes to sticky situations like RSVPing no to an event."
Real Simple Magazine Senior Editor Rachel Sylvester says it's one of their most commonly received questions: how to politely say no to a holiday event, especially right now.
Whether the guest list looks a little too large for your taste, or you realize certain social distancing guidelines may not be met, Sylvester says it starts with a text or call thanking the host for the invitation.
"Refrain from shaming the host in this instance," she said. "Refrain from listing the multitude of reasons why you either don’t want to go or can’t attend, keep it very very simple and be polite about it."
Sylvester says don't go into detail — that'll open up conversation for scrutiny and debate.
And what about staying on good terms?
"To take the sting out of that no, just send over a nice bottle of wine if it is
a gathering, or maybe order a pie or a dozen cookies from the hosts’ favorite local bakery, just to sort of smooth things over," Sylvester said.
Real Simple is published by our News4 parent company – the Meredith Corporation.
You can find more holiday tips on their website.
