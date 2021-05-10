Kaboa Johnson and Wayneisha Mimms are both facing charges for facilitating an escape.
According to the arrest warrant, the two made a plan to let Jaleen Mooreland go so they could avoid doing paper work.
He was 17 at the time.
"To say I was very concerned is putting it mildly," said Commissioner Jennifer Nichols with the Department of Children's Services.
News4 found Mooreland isn't the only one to run.
Between July of 2019 and February of 2020 DCS workers at the old downtown Nashville location called 911 54 times to report a missing person.
So we asked: are other DCS workers doing what Johnson and Mimms are accused of doing?
"As far as we know it's an isolated incident," said Nichols.
News4 spoke to a current and former DCS worker.
Both told us one problem is that there's a policy preventing them from touching kids when they try to run away.
"It is there in place, really to protect the youth and the adult from harm," said Nichols.
Nichols said that's a policy that doesn't need to change.
"I think when you go into that area you're leaving the field of social work and becoming law enforcement," said Nichols.
So the reality is, kids will keep running from state custody.
"It doesn't need to happen. We don't want it to happen. It does," said Nichols.
Mimms and Johnson were both terminated from DCS.
They're due in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.
